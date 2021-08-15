Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,087 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 3.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 318,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

