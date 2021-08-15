Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $13.18 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,177,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

