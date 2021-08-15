Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $13.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 203,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,348,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $65.99. 1,834,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,657. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.