Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

VO stock remained flat at $$244.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 384,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

