Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $38.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,444,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $283.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $284.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.