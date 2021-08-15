Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

IWD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

