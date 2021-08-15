Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 146,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,632,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 8.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

