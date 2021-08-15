Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $268.32 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,484 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $268,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.56. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $292.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.