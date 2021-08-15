Base Protocol Price Hits $2.06 on Major Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $39,806.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00004331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00872130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00108231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 803,981 coins and its circulating supply is 593,830 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.