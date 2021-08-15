Basid Coin (BASID) Price Hits $0.0932 on Major Exchanges

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $71.86 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.87 or 0.00869106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00104300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,680,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.