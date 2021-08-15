BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Down 60.5% in July

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.3 days.

Shares of BTAVF remained flat at $$1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

