BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Down 60.5% in July

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.3 days.
Shares of BTAVF remained flat at $$1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
About BATM Advanced Communications
Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.