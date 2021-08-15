Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €99.57 ($117.14).

BMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €83.09 ($97.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €88.02. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €56.10 ($66.00) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

