BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Stake Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.00% of BCLS Acquisition worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $9.80 on Friday. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

