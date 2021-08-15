Beacon (BECN) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $18,529.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021302 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001253 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001286 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

