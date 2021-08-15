Bean Cash Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.19 million and $16.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,304,006,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

