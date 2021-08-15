Beaxy Trading 19.7% Higher This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00875362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00109557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00044482 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

