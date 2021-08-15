Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Decreased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 40.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.89.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

