Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200,300 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 3.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.88% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $625,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 40.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.89.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.79. 1,145,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.15. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

