Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $84.15 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,168.73 or 0.02454245 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $84.15 million and $2.47 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00287853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00037760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

