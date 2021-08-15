Beer Money (BEER) Price Down 10% This Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Beer Money has a market cap of $402,974.71 and $23,186.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.00866578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00044758 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,250,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

