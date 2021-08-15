Bella Protocol (BEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.49 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00004584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.49 million and $21.58 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00058240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.11 or 0.00864691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

