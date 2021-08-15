Belt Finance (BELT) Market Cap Tops $58.09 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.82 or 0.00022941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $58.09 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00135454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00156152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,349.87 or 1.00377326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.40 or 0.00876365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.98 or 0.06929941 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,368,262 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

