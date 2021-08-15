Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.8% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,329 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 48,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $292.90. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

