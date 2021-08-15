Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion and a PE ratio of 125.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,134,707 shares of company stock worth $67,269,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

