Berry Data (BRY) One Day Volume Tops $756,514.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $756,514.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00048495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00130599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00154308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,370.10 or 1.00378250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.00879823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.12 or 0.07063743 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

