Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

