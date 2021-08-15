Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) & Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Head to Head Analysis

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Overstock.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.10 $15.87 million $0.47 81.17 Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.23 $56.00 million $1.24 58.60

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Overstock.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 12.61% 33.28% 16.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Betterware de Mexico and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Overstock.com 0 0 5 0 3.00

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.93%. Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $114.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.81%. Given Overstock.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Betterware de Mexico on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

