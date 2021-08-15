Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the July 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,548,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYOC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 18,047,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,598,160. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

