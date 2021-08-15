Beyond Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00140928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00156006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,611.67 or 0.99948065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.00875093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.09 or 0.06896170 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,731,261 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.