B&I Capital AG Buys 14,600 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises 3.4% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.15% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 86,329 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $34.89. 1,492,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.