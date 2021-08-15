B&I Capital AG Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

B&I Capital AG lowered its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,300 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust of America accounts for about 2.3% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.15% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,671,000 after purchasing an additional 97,290 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,877. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

HTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.