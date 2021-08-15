B&I Capital AG Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

B&I Capital AG reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 2.7% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.92. 806,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.09. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

