B&I Capital AG Has $13.79 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

B&I Capital AG decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises approximately 3.7% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,432 shares of company stock worth $10,093,880 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.69. 299,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,669. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $199.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

