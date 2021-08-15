B&I Capital AG Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

B&I Capital AG lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 5.1% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,605,000 after purchasing an additional 406,922 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

PLD stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $131.98. 1,557,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $132.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

