B&I Capital AG Purchases New Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 344,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,000. Gladstone Land accounts for approximately 2.2% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 1.17% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. 116,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,364. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $747.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

