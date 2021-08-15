B&I Capital AG Reduces Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

B&I Capital AG lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up approximately 2.5% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.49. 321,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,133. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

