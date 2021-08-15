B&I Capital AG Sells 33,805 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

B&I Capital AG reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,805 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 4.5% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,660,000 after buying an additional 93,174 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 108,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.78. 778,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

