B&I Capital AG Takes Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 475,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,000. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust accounts for about 3.0% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.36% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 139,852 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 702,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,507 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE:PEB traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.53. 643,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.