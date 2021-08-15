BidiPass 1-Day Volume Reaches $39.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $220,023.23 and $39.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 104.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.00866578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00044758 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

