BIDR (BIDR) Market Cap Reaches $15.78 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and $30.69 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

