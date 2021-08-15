Billings Capital Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Billings Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 15.9% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Billings Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 51,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 56,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.37 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

