Billings Capital Management LLC Sells 35,407 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Billings Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,407 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 12.6% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Billings Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

