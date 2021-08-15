Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,707 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

