Binance Coin (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $67.70 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion and $1.76 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $402.64 or 0.00875121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
