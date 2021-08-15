BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $4.91 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00010662 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $28,575.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

