Bintex Futures Price Tops $1.19 on Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $119,607.56 and $142,573.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00153859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,853.82 or 1.00166676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.56 or 0.00879376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.30 or 0.07167932 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

