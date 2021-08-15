Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.22. Biogen posted earnings per share of $8.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $25.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $342.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.45. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.