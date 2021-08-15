BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $377.32 on Friday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.85.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 31.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after buying an additional 242,867 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

