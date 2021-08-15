BioPassport Token Price Reaches $0.0256 on Exchanges (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $13.21 million and $3.29 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00864414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044420 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

