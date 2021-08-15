Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

BIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 238.50. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$5.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.64.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.